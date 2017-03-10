EUROPE: Metro In Tie-Up With Startup Incubator

The Metro Group has entered into a partnership with Foundation StartLife Holding, a Dutch incubator that supports entrepreneurs in the food and agriculture industry.

The tie-up will run until 1 March 2020 and will focus on food technology, looking to develop ideas revolving around “sustainable technological innovations”.

StartLife noted: “Food wholesale and retail companies have been selling their food products in the same way for 30 years or more, but this is about to change. Companies try to anticipate this change, but to do so they need insight into new technology and new, often shorter, logistics lines. The newly-signed cooperation enables access to the disruptive innovations our startups are working on, from new food products to new ways of delivering or presenting products”.

Metro added: “It gives start-ups linked to StartLife access to the stores of wholesale and retail sales lines of Metro Group, providing them with the opportunity to test their products in a real environment. Whilst our professional customers will gain new business ideas and opportunities through enlarged and innovative assortment”.

Metro will be an official partner for the F&A Next event in May, which revolves around “match & deal-making” for such startups. HoReCa.digital, a Metro subsidiary specialising in the digitalisation of the sector, will be involved in the event.