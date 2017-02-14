FINLAND: Oriola-KD Reports Modest FY Growth

Oriola-KD has reported a modest set of results for its 2016 fiscal year, hurt by weakness in its Consumer business.

For the year, sales were up 1% to €1.64bn, with adjusted operating profit edging up 0.5% to €61.1m, while adjusted EBITDA grew by 4.1% to €86.8m.

The group said its overall growth matched that of the wider market, but its Consumer business offset above-average growth at its Services business. It however noted that it continued to expand its Consumer pharmacy network, and is also growing its online sales.

Oriola-KD noted that its development programme, begun in 2015, is expected to be completed by the end of 2018. It said the costs related to this programme, as well as intensified competition in the Swedish retail, will negatively impact profits in 2017.