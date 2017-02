Auchan Retail has announced that Vianney Mulliez will be stepping down as Chairman of the Board after 11 years in the post.

The move is part of the group’s ‘Vision 2025’ project, with Auchan saying Mulliez “felt it was time for Auchan Retail to take a new direction in the years ahead”.

Mulliez will be succeeded by Régis Degelcke, whose appointment will be up for confirmation at a meeting of Auchan’s Board of Directors and Supervisory Board on 8 March 2017.