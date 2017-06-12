FRANCE: Carrefour Confirms Bompard As CEO

Carrefour has confirmed the selection of Alexandre Bompard as its new Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, effective 18 July 2017. The appointment has been widely expected, and been the subject of media speculation in recent weeks.

Bompard, currently the CEO of Darty-Fnac, will take offer from Georges Plassat after Carrefour’s board unanimously approved his selection. He has been credited with the merger of Darty and Fnac, and reviving their results.

Carrefour noted that “in light of his career, his experience and his success in his previous positions, Mr. Alexandre Bompard has all the skills to succeed Mr. Georges Plassat and continue to develop and transform Carrefour in any and all respects”.