FRANCE: Casino Sticks To Profit Forecast After Improved Q4

Casino has said it expects to meet its target for full-year profits, after reporting improved sales of its fiscal fourth quarter.

For the quarter, sales were up 9.1% year-on-year to €10.04bn, although they rose by 5.1% on an organic basis, and 4.2% on a like-for-like basis. The growth was helped by a 12.3% jump in organic sales at its Latam Retail unit (+7.5% LFL) and a 5.9% increase at its Online unit (+7.8% LFL), which helped offset a 0.6% decline in sales at its French operations (+0.2% LFL).

The results meant full-year sales were up a modest 2% to €36bn, although they were up by 5.7% on an organic basis, and by 3.8% on a LFL basis. Sales in France edged up 0.8% organic (+0.3% LFL), Online sales grew by 8.8% (+9.5% LFL), and its Latin American unit reported a jump of 11.4% (+6.6% LFL).

In its home market, Casino saw modest gains across all formats except Leader Price and Franprix, both of which were hurt by store closures during the year. The group’s hypermarkets saw improved results while its supermarkets continued to see sales accelerate through the year.

In Latin America, the Exito and GPA units continued to deliver double-digit growth across all markets, with the hypermarkets and cash & carry stores in particular seeing improved growth.

And finally, the e-Commerce unit recorded solid gains in customer traffic, units sold, and gross merchandise volume, with Casino particularly highlighting the success of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday campaigns.

The group will release its profit figures later on, but said it expects to reach its previously-announced targets for the year.

NAM Implications: