FRANCE: Sodexo Starts Year With Weak Quarter

Sodexo has reported a weak set of results for its fiscal first quarter, but said it still expects to meet its full-year forecasts.

The world’s second-largest foodservice group said that revenues were down 2.2% to €5.45bn (-1.5% on an organic basis), hurt in particular by strong comparables and weakness in its Energy & Resources unit. Last year’s results were boosted by the Rugby World Cup.

CEO Michel Lander noted: “Education in North America is back to modest growth and the pipeline of new business opportunities is strong, while activity in France generally remains weak. In addition, the revenues momentum was strong in Benefits & Rewards Services this quarter. Revenue growth will progressively accelerate in the coming quarters and we confirm our objectives for fiscal 2017.”

Sodexo said it was confident of meeting its full-year target of revenue to grow by around 3% on an organic basis and adjusted operating profit to grow by 8%-9%.