GERMANY: Grocery Market To Grow 10.5% To 2021 – IGD

The German grocery market is forecast to be worth €259bn by 2021, a growth rate of 10.5%, according to a new report by IGD.

The report forecasts that all of the major German grocery channels will grow over the period, primarily driven by inflation combined with population growth, plus retailers investing in certain channels. IGD expects the online channel to grow the fastest, by 244.4% (although from a small base), with convenience being the fastest physical channel (+36.4%), and discount remaining the largest channel, with growth of 11.2%.

IGD also identified several key trends that are helping to drive growth across Germany’s grocery market. Jon Wright, IGD’s EMEA Region Manager, noted: “While the country’s retailers have been slower than others across Europe to focus on their multichannel strategies, many are now starting to invest in and innovate more with their online offer, including click and collect services, and a number of online-only operators, for example Mytime.de, have launched in the market. Meanwhile, Amazon Pantry has been introduced in Germany, and there is media speculation that AmazonFresh will launch in 2017. All of this is helping to drive growth”.

Wright added: “The convenience channel is also growing. New convenience and forecourt stores are opening across Germany and convenience food is now being offered in other store types such as supermarkets and discounters, as all retailers look to compete to meet shoppers’ needs for food-to-go as well as food-for-later. There are also lots of new retail concepts emerging across Germany’s grocery market, which until recently has been traditionally dominated by discounters and supermarkets … Veganz is a great example, with a number of stores across the country, while Eataly has also recently entered the German market.”

Wright continued: “Many of Germany’s retailers are also investing in new and refreshed shopping environments. For example, Aldi has launched its ‘Future store’ concept, which has a look and feel more similar to that of a supermarket. Edeka and Rewe continue to create innovative and exciting shopping destinations for customers and Real has recently launched its new Markthalle concept.”

IGD also expects own label sales to only continue growing, with Wright noting: “As the home of the discounters, which typically have up to 90% share of private label products, Germany’s shopper is used to private label goods and looks for them in a wide variety of categories. Share of private label is rising and we expect that to continue, as retailers drive innovation and extend their ranges, particularly in the growing areas of organic (BIO), free from, vegetarian, vegan and ready meals.”

2016 value (€bn) 2021 value (€bn) Change in value

%

2016-21 Discounters 80.3 89.3 +11.2 Supermarkets 62.2 66.0 +5.9 Hypermarkets 36.2 38.1 +5.2 Convenience 12.1 16.6 +36.4 Online* 0.9 3.1 +244.4 Other** 42.4 45.8 +8 Total 234.1 258.9 +10.5

Source: IGD Datacentre. Earlier years contain actuals or estimates where figures are not publicly available.

*Online comprises total online sales through grocery retailers

**‘Other’ includes traditional retailers, specialist food and drink retailers, CTNs, food sales from mainly non-food retailers and street markets