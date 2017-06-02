GERMANY: Metro Group Offers Updated H1 Figures

The Metro Group has presented revised figures for its fiscal first half, following shareholder approval for its demerger.

Sales from continuing operations (which covers the Media-Saturn unit) were flat on the year to €12.15bn, while sales at its Cash & Carry division rose by 2.3% to €14.9bn, with like-for-like sales up 0.4%. However, the Real hypermarket business saw sales drop by 7.8% to €1.7bn, with like-for like sales down 3.4%.

Metro said its Cash & Carry division was boosted by the acquisition of Pro à Pro, which helped drive delivery sales up 23%.  Real’s results were hurt by store disposals and a rise in food prices, although online sales surged up 40%.

Olaf Koch, Chairman of Metro’s management board, noted: “The transformation of Metro Group towards a customer-centric company is progressing further. With the delivery business, we have reached a new record regarding the share of total sales of Metro Cash & Carry. We have also seen strong growth in online sales.”

