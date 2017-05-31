GERMANY: Phoenix Group Reports Strong FY Revenue Growth

The Phoenix Group has reported strong revenue growth for its last fiscal year, although profits remained under pressure.

For the year ending 31 January 2017, revenue was up 5.1% to €24.4bn, easily outpacing the overall European market. However, operating profit was down 22.5% to €291.4m, while adjusted pre-tax profit slid by 13.6% to €289.8m, hurt by increased pressure on margins in Germany, and regulatory interventions in the UK.

Looking ahead, CEO Oliver Windholz said it expects revenue in the current fiscal year to grow “above the European pharmaceutical markets”, adding that Phoenix also expects “revenue increases in almost all markets despite a challenging market environment.”

At the end of the year, Phoenix operated 2,059 pharmacies under various banners, and also continued to expand its warehouse logistics operations with the opening of new facilities. In July 2017, the group plans to launch a new category brand called ‘Livsane’ across Europe, which will be available exclusively in pharmacies. The brand will supplement the product range in categories such as OTC drugs, diagnostic tools, body and baby care, feminine hygiene, and nutritional supplements.