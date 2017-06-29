GERMANY: Phoenix Reports Solid Q1 Growth

The Phoenix pharma group has reported a solid set of results for its fiscal first quarter, helped by growth across Northern Europe.

For the three months to end-April 2017, revenue rose by 2.8% to €6bn (+3.2% on a constant-currency basis), helped by growth across its markets and the addition of figures from Mediq.

However, operating profit fell by 12.4% to €62.4m, and net profit was down 10.1% to €39m, with the group being hurt by increased margin pressure in Germany and regulatory interventions in the UK.

For the full year, Phoenix said it aims to further expand its market position by means of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, adding: “We expect an increase in revenue above the growth of the European pharmaceutical markets and anticipate a noticeable rise in adjusted EBITDA”.