In a surprise move, Rewe has announced that Lionel Souque will take over as Group CEO as of 1 July 2017 – 18 months before he was set to assume the post.

The group said that current CEO Alain Caparros, whose contract was due to run until end-2018, had asked to leave by end-June 2017 instead. Rewe reiterated that Caparros does not plan to move to Carrefour.

Souque, currently head of Rewe’s German food operations, was named as the successor to Alain Caparros in December.