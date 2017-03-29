GERMANY: Rewe Reports Solid FY Revenue Growth

The Rewe Group has reported solid growth for its 2016 fiscal year, helped by improved performances both in Germany and abroad.

For the year, revenue was up 5% to €54bn, helped by a 2.1% to €39bn in its home market and a 13.4% jump to €15bn overseas.

The group’s domestic Full-Range Stores saw revenues grow by 3.9% (to 18.4bn), with medium-sized independent Rewe retailers reporting a 10.1% increase. Meanwhile, the International Full-Range Stores saw their revenues grow by 4.4% (to €8.5bn) on a constant-currency basis. Rewe’s Penny discount banner had a solid year, with domestic sales up 2.3% to 7.2bn and international sales up 4.1% to €4.2bn.

The one area to record a decline was the domestic Specialist Stores unit, which saw revenues dip by 1.5% to €2.1bn.

CFO Christian Mielsch commented: “Due to our strong earnings position, high equity and very low debt, we are well equipped for the challenges ahead.” The group plans to invest more than €1.7bn in the 2017 fiscal year, with digitalisation and the development of the omni-channel model being a key focus.

Outgoing CEO Alain Caparros added: “The dispute over the takeover of Kaiser’s Tengelmann has shown that there are hardly any opportunities for major takeovers in the food retail sector in Germany. We must therefore concentrate on organic expansion and qualitative growth in the form of relocations and comprehensive modernisations to increase area output. And it also means that we will consistently continue to take opportunities to grow our foreign operations, where presented to us.”

NAM Implications: