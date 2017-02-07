GERMANY: Rewe To Rework ‘Temma’ Concept?

The Rewe Group is reportedly set to overhaul its ‘Temma’ organic small-store format, and will convert it into a shop-in-shop concept.

Rewe currently operates nine Temma stores, which cover an area of around 800 sq. m. each. The group has not opened any new store since autumn 2016, which Lebensmittel Zeitung reports is due to the existing stores not meeting profit targets.

The LZ report noted that Rewe will now look to convert Temma into a shop-in-shop concept, with two initial stores (Cologne and Wiesbaden) set to be overhauled by autumn 2017. The revamped stores will offer a smaller selection of Temma’s current product portfolio.