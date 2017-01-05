GERMANY: Rossmann Set To Expand Further After Solid FY

The Rossmann drugstore chain has unveiled plans to expand its store network, even as it reported solid growth in its last fiscal year.

The A.S. Watson-owned banner saw sales grow by 6.3% to €8.4bn in the year ending 31 December 2016, marking the first time it has breached the €8bn mark. The growth, however, marked a slowdown from the 9.4% increase reported in 2015. Sales in its home market were up 5.4% to 6.1bn.

Rossmann said it plans to invest €225m on its operations this year, which will be spent on opening 250 new outlets (including 110 in Germany). It currently operates around 3,625 outlets, of which 1,572 are located in Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Turkey and Albania.