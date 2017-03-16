ITALY: Esselunga Unveils Click & Collect Service

Esselunga has become the latest retailer across Europe to offer a click & collect service, with the launch of the ‘Clicca e vai’ (‘Click & Go’) feature.

The service is currently available only at two outlets – in Milan, and Florence – with orders available from pickup at superstores. Esselunga is currently offering a choice of around 13,000 SKUs, with no extra charge or minimum spend initially.

The orders, which can be made on the Esselungaacasa.it website, can be picked up within two hours of being placed.