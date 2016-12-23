LITHUANIA: ICA Gruppen To Acquire Grocery Chain IKI

ICA Gruppen has announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire UAB Palink, which operates the grocery chain IKI in Lithuania, for a consideration of €213m on a cash and debt free basis.

The acquisition of IKI means that ICA Gruppen, through its Rimi Baltic operation, will become the second largest player in the growing Lithuanian grocery retail market, from being the fourth largest currently.

Lithuania is the largest market in the Baltic region, but also the country in which Rimi Baltic has had the lowest market share. The deal is expected to allow it to quickly upscale its business and enable significant cost synergies.

“IKI is characterised by well-developed stores with a high service level and a broad assortment. Moreover, IKI’s store network is a good complement to Rimi’s existing store network. The acquisition benefits Rimi’s and IKI’s customers and is creating value for ICA Gruppen’s shareholders”, said Per Strömberg, CEO of ICA Gruppen.

IKI is the second largest player in the Lithuanian grocery retail market with a market share of approximately 15% during 2015 and a nationwide store network of approximately 230 stores. Rimi had a market share of approximately 8% in Lithuania during 2015.

IKI had net sales of €630m and EBITDA of €35m during the twelve months ending in September 2016.

The transaction is expected to generate yearly cost synergies of approximately €15m when fully realised in 2020. The synergies are mainly related to increased purchasing volumes, more efficient logistics and marketing.

Completion of the deal is subject to competition authority approval, which is expected to be received no later than the fourth quarter of 2017.