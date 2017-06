The X5 Retail Group has announced the appointment of Svetlana Demyashkevich as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective 29 June 2017.

Demyashkevich, who was most recently Deputy CFO of Alfa-Bank, will take over from Dmitry Gimmelberg. The latter, who has decided to leave the Company, will temporarily stay on as Advisor to CEO Igor Shekhterman in order to facilitate a smooth transition.