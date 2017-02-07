SWEDEN: Axfood Reports Weak Q4 Results

The Axfood group has reported a weak set of results for its fiscal fourth quarter, but still reported record full-year sales figures.

For the quarter, net sales were up 3% to SEK11.1bn, with company-owned stores reporting a 2.5% increase (+1.3% like-for-like). However, its net profit fell by 10% to SEK307m, while operating profit was down 10.5% to SEK401m.

The results meant full-year sales grew by 5.1% to SEK43.4bn, with company-owned stores reporting a 4% rise (+2% LFL). Operating profit, meanwhile, grew by 8.1% to SEK1.9bn, while net profit was up 8.2% to SEK1.47bn.

The group said it expects its operating profit for the current fiscal year to “be level” with last year’s figures. It also plans to invest SEK800m-900m this year, excluding acquisitions.