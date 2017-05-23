SWITZERLAND: Migros Set For Changes At Head Of LeShop

The Migros Swiss group has announced the promotion of Urs Schumacher to the post of CEO for its LeShop online store, effective 1 August 2017.

Schuhmacher, who is currently head of Sales, Purchasing and Communication sectors at the Migros Neuchâtel-Friborg cooperative, will take over from Dominique Locher, who has led the unit since 2013.

Meanwhile, Migros also set that Sacha Herrmann, who has been COO of LeShop since 2013, will be leaving as of September 2017. The group said the exit was voluntary, adding that it has not yet named a successor.