THE NETHERLANDS: Sligro Acquires Online Gifts Supplier

The Sligro Food Group has announced a minor acquisition, saying it has bought Tingling, an online supplier of Christmas gifts. No financia ldetails of the deal were disclosed.

Tingling focuses on online offers that companies can offer their employees in terms of bespoke gift vouchers. For the year ending 1 June 2016, it generated sales of €8m.

Sligro said the deal will result in back-end synergies by helping it combine online and offline offerings. It added that Tingling is expected to report “significant growth” in the current Christmas season, adding that the company will add to its overall earnings in the fiscal year starting June 2017.