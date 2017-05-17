THE NETHERLANDS: SPAR International Records Solid FY Growth

SPAR International has reported solid sales growth for its last fiscal year, helped by good results in Europe and continued expansion into new markets.

For the year ending 31 December 2016, retail sales were up 4.5% year-on-year to €33.1bn (constant-currency basis). Sales in the Eurozone markets were up 8% to €15bn (with SPAR UK recording 8% growth). Sales were up 6.5% in Central and Eastern Europe, and it also recorded “sustained growth” in Africa and the Middle East (+8.3% in South Africa, 54% in the UAE, and 193% in Oman).

During the year, the group added 369 new stores, taking its total to 12,545 as of end-2016. The group was helped by entry into new territories such as Thailand and Albania.

Tobias Wasmuht, MD of SPAR International, noted: “In what was a record year for SPAR, the blend of like-for-like organic growth, successful acquisitions and strategic new country expansion, resulted in the brand growing at its fastest rate in 10 years.”

The group is set to enter the markets of Mongolia, Malta and Sri Lanka in 2017. It will also continue invest on its digital retail platform in key markets. Wasmuht said: “Our 2017 growth pipeline in both new and traditional markets is very encouraging. The combination of the local ownership and knowledge of our Partners, coupled with global expertise and insights of SPAR International, means our retailers are well positioned to succeed, despite prevailing economic and political uncertainty in many of our markets.”