AMERICAS: Select Manufacturer Q1 Results (Mead Johnson, Maple Leaf, Grupo Bimbo)

Mead Johnson, Maple Leaf Foods, and Grupo Bimbo have all separately reported their fiscal first-quarter results, with mixed performances across the broad.

In the US, Mead Johnson Nutrition saw sales fall by 8.2% to US$883.5m (-5% constant-currency basis), and although net profits jumped up 66.5%, they were down 8% on an underlying basis.

Sales in Asia were down 13%, hurt by volume declines and weakness in China. In Latin America, sales were down 3% (+6% constant-currency), hurt by market share losses in Colombia. And in North America/Europe, sales were down 3%.

In Canada, Maple Leaf Foods saw its net profit fell 28.8% to C$30.1m, while sales rose by 1.8% to C$811.2m. The company was hurt by restructuring charges, and said adjusted operating profit was up 10% to C$59m.

Michael McCain, President and CEO, noted: “We had modest volume growth in the quarter, and delivered excellent performance improvement despite some relatively turbulent market conditions.”

In Mexico, Grupo Bimbo saw net sales grow by 16.5% to 66.5bn pesos, helped by growth in its home market and currency exchange benefits. However, operating profit was down 6.2% to 3.6bn pesos, hurt by higher integration and restructuring expenses.

Sales in its home market were up 12%, sales in North America grew by 12.7%, Latin America recorded a 25.3% jump, while Europe sales surged up 95.6% (primarily due to the acquisition of Donuts Iberia).

