CANADA: Grupo Bimbo Unit In New Local Acquisition

Grupo Bimbo’s Canada Bread subsidiary has completed the acquisition of craft bread maker Stonemill Bakehouse.

Toronto-based Stonemill producers slow-fermented breads that are baked in stone ovens using all-natural, non-GMO certified and organic ingredients. It owns brands such as Stonemill, and operates a production facility in Scarborough and a store in St. Lawrence Market in Toronto.

Bimbo said the deal will “position Canada Bread for further growth, complementing its current product portfolio and its distribution and manufacturing footprint.”