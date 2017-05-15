CHINA: PepsiCo Unveils New Tie-Up With Alibaba

PepsiCo has signed a new deal with Alibaba in China, which will see the former “leveraging Alibaba’s data to introduce innovative marketing initiatives, customised products, and integrated omnichannel solutions.”

The “strategic agreement” builds on the existing tie-up between the two sides, which began when PepsiCo opened a flagship store on Tmall in 2012.

PepsiCo noted: “Developing our e-commerce business is one of PepsiCo’s strategic priorities. Through this collaboration, we will fully take advantage of Alibaba’s platform and data to carry out more innovative experiments, perfect PepsiCo’s products and services, and enhance online consumer experiences. Our joint effort with Alibaba will help us lead the ever-changing consumer trend and better serve Chinese consumers.”

