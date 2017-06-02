COLOMBIA: Cargill Acquires Local Meat Major

Cargill has announced the acquisition of Pollos El Bucanero (Bucanero Chicken), one of Colombia’s leading producers of chicken and processed meats products, for an undisclosed price. The deal marks Cargill’s entry into the Colombian protein market, as part of its global expansion.

Pollos El Bucanero supplies products to food service companies and retailers in multiple regions of Colombia. The company works with more than 170 farms across the country, and has around 5,000 employees.

Following the deal, Pollos El Bucanero will operate as part of Cargill Protein Latin America, which includes businesses in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Jorge Ivan Duque will serve as GM of Cargill’s Pollos Bucanero business.

Cargill noted: “As we enter this market, we bring the experience gained from working in protein across four continents for more than 50 years. This global presence, and our extensive work in other regions of Latin America, provides us a wealth of expertise in quality standards and an understanding of cultural taste differences.”