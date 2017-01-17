EUROPE: Luxottica, Essilor In €50bn Merger Plans

Luxottica and Essilor have unveiled plans for a mega-merger, which will create one of the world’s largest players in the eyewear industry.

The deal brings together Luxottica brands such as Ray-Ban and Oakley with the world’s leading manufacturer of optical lenses. The combined entity will have annual sales of more than €15bn and have a sales presence in more than 150 countries. The merger is expected to deliver savings of €350m-530m in the medium term.

Leonardo Del Vecchio, founder of Luxottica, will become the new entity’s largest single shareholder with a stake of 31%-38% (with voting rights of 31%) as well as Executive Chairman and CEO. Meanwhile, Hubert Sagnieres (Chairman and CEO of Essilor) will become Executive Vice-Chairman and deputy CEO. However, both will have equal powers.

Sagnières said they did not foresee any “big obstacles” in terms of competition regulators, claiming that the operations of both groups “are totally complementary”. He also noted that the new group may look to “consolidate” other brands in the industry.

NAM Implications:

Where at: ‘… both will have equal powers’ a majority shareholding is a majority shareholding in any language… However, power split notwithstanding, and given quick approval by the regulators, this merger changes the dynamics of the market

‘… both will have equal powers’ a majority shareholding is a majority shareholding in any language… However, power split notwithstanding, and given quick approval by the regulators, this merger changes the dynamics of the market Where headed: Combined muscle has to help optimise synergies

Combined muscle has to help optimise synergies Effect on you: All this at the expense of other players

All this at the expense of other players Action: Time to re-evaluate your market position while the authorities go through the inevitable hoops?

Thought for today: given such a fundamental change in the category, time for a full-blown Buying Mix Analysis?