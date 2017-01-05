FINLAND: Raisio Announces CEO Exit

The Raisio group has announced the resignation of Matti Rihko as CEO, effective 3 January 2017.

Rihko has been CEO of the group since November 2006, during which time he has led the group’s international push and internal revamp. The group noted that in this period “shareholders have nearly tripled the value of their investment due to the share price increase and the nine years of increased dividends”.

Raisio’s board has appointed Jarmo Pupputti, MD of Raisioagro, as interim CEO while the search for a permanent replacement is concluded.