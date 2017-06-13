FRANCE: Campari Exits Still Wine Business With New Sale

Gruppo Campari no longer has a presence in the still wine business, following its decision to sell the French Château de Sancerre operations.

The wine business has been sold to Maison Ackerman, the wine division of local company Terrena, for an enterprise value of €20.5m. In 2016, the business generated sales of €3.5m.

The deal includes the Sancerre wines as well as buildings, vineyards, vinification, production plants and inventory. The Château de Sancerre winery, which spans over 55 hectares of vineyards, was founded in 1919 by Louis-Alexandre Marnier Lapostolle, the creator of Grand Marnier liqueur.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz, CEO of Gruppo Campari, noted: “With the disposal of the Sancerre winery, which follows the sale of the Italian and the Chilean still wine businesses, finalised over the last year, Gruppo Campari fully exits the still wine business, thus continuing to streamline its non-core activities and increasing its focus on the core spirits business.”