FRANCE: Pernod Ricard Reports Modest H1 Growth

Pernod Ricard has reported a modest rise in profits and sales for its fiscal first half, helped by an improved performance in Asia.

For the six months ending 31 December, net profit grew by 3% to €924m, while sales were up 2% to €5.06bn (+4% constant-currency basis). The group recorded sales growth in all its regions, with Europe and Asia/Rest of World reporting a 1% increase (+3% constant-currency) while the Americas reported a 4% rise (+7% constant-currency).

Pernod said its 13 ‘Strategic Brands’ recorded a 6% rise in sales (constant-currency) while volumes were up 5%. The strongest growth was recorded by the Jameson Irish whisky brand, which saw volumes jump up 16% and organic sales grow by 20%.

Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and CEO, noted: “Our half-year results are strong, delivering a continued performance improvement. Our strategy remains consistent and is driving results … In an uncertain environment, we plan to continue improving our business performance year-on-year”.