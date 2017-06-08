FRANCE: Remy Cointreau Tops Estimates With FY Growth

Remy Cointreau has reported better-than-expected profit growth for its fiscal full year, helped primarily by a return to spending in the key China market.

For the year to 31 March 2017, operating profit was up 13.8% on an organic basis to €226.1m, while underlying net profit rose by 10.5% on the same basis to €135m. Overall sales, meanwhile, grew by 4.7% to €1.09bn.

The spirits group said it was helped by lower costs and increased demand in the US and China. Sales of its Rémy Martin cognac jumped up 19.9% on an organic basis, while sales of Liqueurs & Spirits were up 9.7%.

Remy Cointreau added that it was seeing better-than-expected sales of its premium brands, prompting it to raise its medium-term profit forecasts. The group now expects an operating profit margin of 21.5%-22.5% by 2019-2020, up from its previous forecast of 18.0%-20.0%.