GERMANY: Amira Nature Foods In Local Acquisition

Amira Nature Foods has announced the acquisition of several packaged speciality rice brands, based in Germany.

The brands – which include Al Amir, Al Hakim, Bano, Dalia, Hanna and Shah Pari – have been acquired from Euro Basmati for an undisclosed price. Amira said the brands are primarily been sold in the ethnic channel in Germany.

Karan Chanana, CEO of Amira, noted: “We are pleased to announce this strategic and complementary acquisition. We believe that our team can quickly leverage the strength of these brands and there continues to be many opportunities ahead for us to expand our global business in both emerging and developed markets.” The company also said the new brands will “help us strengthen our presence in the key markets of Hamburg and Berlin.”

Amira currently sells its Amira, Atry, Sadry, Sativa, Scheherazade and Sultan brands into more than 4,000 stores and leading retailers across Germany and neighbouring European countries.