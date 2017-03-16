GLOBAL: More Than 180,000 Consumer Goods Made Healthier In 2016 – Report

New data from The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) has revealed that more than 180,000 consumer goods products were reformulated globally in 2016, while over 30,000 communities worldwide were involved in industry-led programmes that promote healthier diets and lifestyles.

The data is part of the latest CGF Health & Wellness Progress Report, developed in conjunction with Deloitte. Results from the annual survey (the only global one covering both retailers and CPG makers) found that:

75% of responding members said they had reformulated products, with sodium and sugar the main targets for food & beverage firms, whole grains and vitamins the most common added nutrients, and the removal of parabens the main focus for personal care and hygiene items.

93% of respondents said a “strong majority” of employees are eligible for employee health and wellness programmes.

44% confirmed they were consulted by national and/or regional governments on the issue of improving health and wellness.

Over 386,000 schools were involved in education programmes on health and wellness.

The number of companies reporting in 2016 was up 30% year-on-year, with more than 100 members reporting on how they are implementing the CGF’s Health & Wellness Resolutions and Commitments. 79 companies (77%) reported that they had established policies and implemented programmes towards at least one of the Resolutions while 55 companies (54%) reported they had established policies and implemented programmes towards all three Resolutions.

However, the report also noted that much remains to be done in embracing a holistic, industry-wide approach to health & wellness, and in contributing to a culture of prevention.

Sharon Bligh, Director of Health & Wellness at CGF, said: “There is a lot to be proud of with regards to the achievements of our members and their commitment to collaboration for healthier lives. It’s clear that larger companies are demonstrating excellent global leadership, but many other companies have only just joined us on our collective journey. We are hopeful that the progress being seen now will inspire the entire membership and more and more members will then contribute to ongoing efforts to share knowledge and best practices, making it even easier for others to follow suit”.

