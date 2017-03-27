N. AMERICA: Kraft Heinz To Cut More Jobs Across Region

Kraft Heinz has announced plans to cut more jobs across the US and Canada, following on from a previous round of cuts last year.

The group said it will cut about 200 salaried jobs, without specifying which areas will be affected. It said that all affected staff were informed last week, and most of them will have left by the end of March. Those affected will be offered severance packages and outplacement services.

Kraft Heinz cut around 1,000 jobs last year, as part of its overall aim to reduce its staff numbers by around 5,000 in order to reduce its costs and streamline operations.