SWEDEN: Cloetta Acquires Candyking

Cloetta has announced a deal to acquire Candyking, in a deal which brings together two major confectionery makers based in Europe.

Candyking generates around SEK1.3bn in annual sales. The deal price includes SEK325m in cash, as well as a potential additional payout of up to SEK225m based on their combined sales volumes during 2018.

Cloetta said the deal will create significant synergies during 2017 to 2020, depending on volume growth.

The deal is subject to approval from the Swedish Competition Authority.