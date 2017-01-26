SWITZERLAND: J&J In $30bn Deal For Actelion

Johnson & Johnson has reached an agreement to acquire drug manufacturer Actelion, in an all-cash deal worth $30bn.

Actelion produces innovative products for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), which J&J said will be “highly complementary to the existing portfolio” of its Janssen subsidiary. J&J said the deal will offer it “flexibility to accelerate investment in its industry-leading, innovative pipeline to drive additional growth”, while leveraging Actelion’s “complementary capabilities in shaping medical paradigms”.

As part of the deal, Actelion will first spin off its drug discovery operations and early-stage clinical development assets into a new Swiss biopharmaceutical company. The new entity, R&D NewCo, will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and will see J&J initially hold 16% of its shares and have rights to an additional 16% through a convertible note. Jean-Paul Clozel, Actelion’s MD & CEO, will be the CEO of the new company, while Jean Pierre Garnier, Chairman of Actelion’s Board, will hold the same position at R&D NewCo.

The deal is expected to be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2017, and will immediately add to J&J’s adjusted earnings per share. J&J said the deal is expected to increase its long-term revenue growth rate by at least 1.0% and its long-term earnings growth rate by 1.5% – 2.0% above current analyst consensus.

Alex Gorsky, Chairman and CEO of J&J, noted: “Adding Actelion’s portfolio to our already strong Janssen Pharmaceuticals business is a unique opportunity for us to expand our portfolio with leading, differentiated in-market medicines and promising late-stage products. We expect to leverage our established global presence and commercial strength to accelerate growth and patient access to these important therapies.”