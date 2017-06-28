SWITZERLAND: Nestlé Announces Major Share Buyback

Nestlé has announced plans to buy back shares worth 20bn Swiss francs, just days after activist investor Dan Loeb unveiled a significant stake in the group.

The group said it aims the buyback programme will begin on 4 July 2017, and is expected to be completed by June 2020. Nestle made no mention of Loeb’s stake, instead saying the buyback was prompted by a review and “low interest rates and strong cash flow generation”.

The group also reiterated that its future capital spending will be focused “particularly on advancing high-growth food and beverage categories such as coffee, petcare, infant nutrition and bottled water, as well as expanding its presence in high-growth geographic markets”. Additionally, it said it will look for opportunities in consumer healthcare.

Nestlé stressed that it will only consider deals that “fit within targeted categories and geographies, deliver attractive returns”, and help consolidate its position in the food & beverage categories.

The group also said it continue to study options to improve its margins “through targeted efficiency programs that do not undermine the company’s performance in attractive long-term growth categories”.