US: Another Bumble Bee Exec Pleads Guilty In Price-Fixing Case

A second executive of the Bumble Bee company has pled guilty to conspiring to fix the prices of canned tuna.

The US Department of Justice said Kenneth Worsham, a Senior VP of Marketing at Bumble Bee, had pled guilty to one count of felony price fixing between 2011 and 2013. The authorities said Worsham has agreed to pay a fine and to cooperate with the probe.

Bumble Bee said that Worsham had been put on paid leave, adding that the company “continues to fully cooperate with the Department of Justice in regards to its ongoing investigation into the packaged seafood industry. The company continues to remain hopeful that it can reach a resolution with the DOJ on this matter, as it relates to the company, in early 2017.”