US: Blue Bell Creameries Says CEO To Step Down

Blue Bell Creameries has announced that Paul Kruse – its current Chairman, CEO, and President – is retiring. Kruse, who will remain on the board of directors, has headed the company since 2004.

The ice cream maker also announced that it has split the positions – most notably promoting Ricky Dickson (currently VP of Sales & Marketing) to the post of President and CEO, the first time that anybody outside the Kruse family will have held the post since 1919. Jim Kruse, a cousin of Paul’s, will meanwhile become Chairman.