US: Campbell Soup Tweaks FY Forecast After Weak Q3

Campbell Soup has lowered its full-year sales forecast after reporting weaker-than-expected results for its fiscal third quarter.

For the three months to 30 April, net profit at the world’s largest soup maker was down 4.9% to $176m, while sales dipped by 1.1% to $1.85bn. The group said it was hurt by higher promotional spending, and flat volumes.

At its Americas Simple Meals and Beverages business, sales were down 2% on flat volumes. The Campbell Fresh business recorded a 6% drop to $248m, with volumes also down 6%. The only bright spot was the Global Biscuits & Snacks business, where sales grew by 2% to $623m, on volume growth of 3%.

CEO Denise Morrison noted that “top-line growth remained scarce, especially in centre store categories”, adding that “industry trends coincided with weak consumer spending, which was at its lowest growth rate since 2009.” She noted: “Despite the challenges on the top line, we expect that we will be able to offset the impact of lower sales with our ongoing cost-savings efforts, which are ahead of our expectations for the fiscal year.”

Campbell now expects full-year sales to be flat to down 1%, compared to an earlier forecast of flat to up 1%. However, it expects adjusted profits in the range of $3.04-$3.09 per share, compared to an earlier forecast of $3.00-$3.09 per share.