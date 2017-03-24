US: Coca-Cola Co Announces Major Rejig Of Senior Management

Coca-Cola Co has announced several changes to its senior leadership team, which it said was aimed at driving its “ongoing transformation into a growth-oriented, consumer-centred, total beverage company”.

The group announced the retirement of four senior company veterans – Executive VP and Chief Marketing Officer Marcos de Quinto (after 35 years with the group), Senior VP and Chief People Officer Ceree Eberly (after 27 years), Senior VP and Chief Public Affairs and Communications Officer Clyde Tuggle (after 28 years), and President of GBS Ann Taylor (32 years).

It also announced changes that will become effective from James Quincey takes over as CEO on 1 May. These include – combining Global Marketing, Customer and Commercial Leadership, and Strategy into the new position of Chief Growth Officer; appointing a Chief Innovation Officer reporting directly to the CEO; positioning the IT function as a direct report to the CEO; and combining key global transactional and expertise services into an expanded and reconstituted Integrated Services unit.

The moves will result in a rejig of roles, also effective 1 May. Francisco Crespo, currently President of the Mexico business unit, will take over as Chief Growth Officer. Robert Long, currently VP of Research and Development, will become Chief Innovation Officer. Barry Simpson, currently Senior VP and Chief Information Officer, will remain in his role but be elevated as a direct report to the CEO “to increase visibility and focus on efforts to digitise all aspects of the company’s business”.

Additionally, Kathy Waller, Executive VP and CFO, will take on expanded responsibility in the form of President – Enabling Services. A newly created Integrated Services team will be led by Robin Moore, who will replace Ann Taylor, while a new Global Business Transformation team will be led by Mark Eppert, both of whom will report to Taylor. Eppert will be succeeded as Chief Financial and Supply Chain Officer for Coca-Cola North America by Brent Hastie, currently Senior VP – Corporate Strategy and Planning.

And finally, Jennifer Mann, currently Chief of Staff to Quincey, will become Chief People Officer, while Bea Perez, currently VP and Chief Sustainability Officer, will become Chief Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability Officer.

Quincey noted: “We are moving quickly to structure our organization for faster growth and to ensure we can respond to the fast-changing needs of our consumers, customers, system and associates around the world. Each of the leaders named today is highly capable and understands our clear mandate for