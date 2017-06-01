US: Conagra Aiming For Pinnacle Foods Mega-Deal?

Conagra Brands has reportedly expressed its interest in acquiring Pinnacle Foods, in a deal that could bring together two companies with a combined market value of more than $23bn.

According to Reuters, which cited unnamed sources, Conagra approached Pinnacle in the last few weeks. The sources stressed that there was no guarantee that Pinnacle will respond to the approach, or that Conagra will pursue it further.

If confirmed, this would the second time in three years that Pinnacle has been the focus of a takeover approach, following the collapse of a $4.3bn sale to Hillshire Brands (after the latter sold to Tyson Foods). Conagra is currently led by CEO Sean Connolly, who was also head of Hillshire Brands at the time of the failed deal.

Neither group has commented on the story.

NAM Implications: