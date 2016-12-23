US: ConAgra Brands Beats Profit Estimates With Q2 Results

ConAgra Brands has reported better-than-expected profit for its fiscal second quarter, helped by lower costs and less discounting, but sales continued to fall.

For the three months to 27 November, net income fell by 21.2% to $122.1m, while sales were down 11.5% to $2.09bn. Gross margin for the period grew by 270bps to 31%, helped by its increasing focus on higher-margin products and price hikes on select products.

ConAgra said it will continue with its efforts to boost margin and restructure its product offer by eliminating low-margin brands. CEO Sean Connolly noted: “Make no mistake, we intend to grow. But will do so in a way that is profitable.

The group also said that it expects sales to improve in the second half of the year.