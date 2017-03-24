US: Conagra Brands Revises FY Forecast After Weak Q3

Conagra Brands has revised its full-year profit and revenue forecasts, after reporting weaker-than-expected results for its fiscal third quarter.

For the three months to 26 February, net profit fell by 12.2% to US$179.7m, while sales were down 9.9% to US$1.98bn. However, on an underlying basis, sales declined by 4.8% while net profit surged up 151.4%.

The Grocery & Snacks segment saw sales and volumes decline by 5%, hurt by fewer promotions, while the Refrigerated & Frozen segment recorded a 6% drop on both counts. Sales at its Foodservice segment was down 3%, as were International sales.

CEO Sean Connolly noted: “I am pleased with our ongoing progress in reshaping our portfolio, capabilities and culture. Our disciplined focus on controlling costs and upgrading the quality of our revenue base are delivering the desired impact.”

For the full year, Conagra now expects adjusted earnings per share to be at or slightly above the high-end of the $1.65 to $1.70 range, sales to be at or slightly below the low-end of the range of -4% to -5%.