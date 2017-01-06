US: Constellation Brands Reports Strong Q3 Profit Growth

Constellation Brands has reported higher-than-expected profits for its fiscal third quarter, even as overall sales were boosted by higher demand for beer.

For the three months to 30 November, net profit jumped up 50% to $405.9m, while sales grew by 10.3% to $1.81bn. Beer sales were up 16%, helped by an increase in volumes and pricing.

Constellation also addressed investor concerns about calls from President-elect Trump and Republicans in Congress for changes to corporate taxes, particularly those aimed at international imports. The reforms include a proposal for increasing the import tax to the level of the US corporate income tax, while exempting exports. It would also eliminate an existing deduction for foreign-sourced cost of goods sold (COGS) – in Constellation’s case, Mexico accounts for 60% of its COGS for beer.

The company said it has modelled several possible scenarios in response to the proposed reforms, including one in which it would source natural gas in the US, instead of Mexico. The company noted: “That’s just one example of things we can do in our supply chain so we turn that into a US cost instead of a Mexican cost and we then have a deductible expense for US tax purposes”.

The results prompted Constellation to raise its full-year forecast for adjusted profit to a range of $6.55-$6.65 per share, from its previous forecast of $6.30-$6.45 a share.