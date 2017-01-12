US: Coty In $600m Deal To Buy Majority Stake In Younique

Coty Inc has announced a deal to acquire a 60% stake in online cosmetics retailer Younique, in a deal worth around $600m.

The privately-held Younique also sells products through individuals (or ‘presenters’), who make use social media and other direct selling methods. The company is expected to report revenues of around $400m in 2016.

The deal will include a mix of cash and debt, and is expected to immediately add to Coty’s profits in 2017. It marks the latest in a string of deals by Coty, including the mega $12.5bn acquisition of speciality beauty brands from Procter & Gamble.