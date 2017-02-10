US: Coty Misses Targets With Q2 Results

Coty Inc has reported weaker-than-expected results for its fiscal second quarter, which it said had been “challenging”.

For the three months to 31 December, revenues were up 90% to $2.3bn, but declined by 4% on an underlying constant-currency basis. Adjusted operating profit was up 32% to 308m, while adjusted net profit grew by 45% to 223.3m.

The results meant Coty’s first-half revenue grew by 45% on a reported basis to $3.38bn (-4% underlying), with adjusted operating profit up 11% to $474.4m, although adjusted net profit dropped by 23% to $301.6m.

CEO Camillo Pane said the results were hurt by significantly higher-than-anticipated inventory levels in the market from the P&G Beauty brands it had acquired, competition in the consumer beauty division, and “the distraction associated with the merger integration efforts”.

Pane noted that 2017 will remain a “transitional year”, but added that Coty has “already started to tackle the growth challenges of our business”. The group expects the underlying revenue decline to slow down in the second half of the year.