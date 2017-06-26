US: Dean Foods Acquires Uncle Matt’s Brand

Dean Foods has announced the acquisition of Uncle Matt’s Organic, the oldest organic juice company in the US. No financial details of the deal were disclosed.

Uncle Matt’s will continue operating the business out of its offices in Clermont, Florida, as a subsidiary of Dean Foods. Founder Matt McLean will also join Dean Foods to “continue to nurture the brand I started nearly 20 years ago”.

Dean Foods noted: “As a strong brand in an adjacent category, Uncle Matt’s will play an important role in our growing portfolio of healthy products. Dean Foods is committed to supporting Uncle Matt’s product innovation efforts and their ongoing development and growth in the natural channel. Moreover, our core strengths in selling and distribution will enable consumers unprecedented access to Uncle Matt’s delicious, on-trend line of products.”