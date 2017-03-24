US: E. & J. Gallo Acquires Stagecoach Vineyard

E. & J. Gallo Winery (Gallo) has announced the acquisition of Stagecoach Vineyard, an iconic Napa Valley vineyard with a long standing reputation for exceptional wine grapes. No financial details of the deal were disclosed.

Stagecoach Vineyard sells grapes to over 90 wineries, ranging from small boutique wineries to large-scale wine companies, and more than 30 wineries bear the Stagecoach name on their label. As part of the agreement, Gallo will honour all grape contracts with existing Stagecoach Vineyard customers.

Located in the Pritchard Hill Region and the Atlas Peak appellation, Stagecoach Vineyard is the largest contiguous vineyard in the Napa Valley with more than 600 acres planted to vine.

Gallo noted: “This purchase affirms Gallo’s commitment to compete in the luxury wine segment and provides us the opportunity to continue making and selling luxury wine offerings such as Louis M. Martini, William Hill Estate and Orin Swift.”