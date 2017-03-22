US: General Mills Sales Fall Yet Again In Q3

General Mills has reported a drop in sales for its fiscal third quarter, marking the seventh straight quarter that its sales have fallen.

For the three months to 26 February, sales were down a worse-than-expected 5.2% year-on-year to US$3.79bn, hurt in particular by a 7% drop at its North American retail business. Meanwhile, net profit declined by 1.1% to US$357.8m, although operating profit edged up 1%.

General Mills said it will continue to focus on increasing its profit margin, with President Jeff Harmening noting: “It’s a matter of our price competitiveness and getting back to levels of innovation on yogurt”. He said the group expects to see gains in April and May from its strategy of increased marketing and lower prices on some products.

The group will also launch a new premium yogurt brand in July, which will “leverage the French heritage of the Yoplait brand”. Additionally, it is planning heavy marketing in the Spring for new variants of brands such as Cocoa Puffs, Very Berry Cheerios, and Nature Valley.