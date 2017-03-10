US: General Mills Vehicle In New Investment

301 Inc, General Mills’ venture fund, has announced a new investment in the US, this time in Farmhouse Culture, a start-up focused on probiotic-rich foods and beverages.

301 Inc. led a $6.5m Series D investment round for the company, whose products are available in more than 3,000 outlets across the US.

Farmhouse Culture, founded in 2008, offers fermented vegetables called ‘Gut Shots’, and the Kraut Krisps snack line. It plans to enter new categories this year, an area where it said General Mills can be of help.

John Haugen, VP and GM of General Mills’ 301 Inc., noted: “Our collective goal is for consumers across the country to have access to the full line of these products”.